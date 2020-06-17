PHOTOS: Cracker cattle sales at Coolabunia, Murgon

The Aussie Land & Livestock sales team of James Bredhauer, Midge Thompson, Corey Evans, Chris Crouch and Bill Steffenson at the Coolabunia saleyards. (Photo: Aussie Land & Livestock)

THE last two weeks of sales at Coolabunia and Murgon cattle saleyards have been crackers, showing strong prices.

Sales were strong at both selling centres on Tuesday, June 16.

Aussie Land & Livestock made strong prices for export and stores.

Top pen of bullocks at Coolabunia sold for $2040/head $3.73/kg at 546kg, with their little brothers making $1961/head.

Weaner steers $4.14/kg $1118/head, Avg $1006.

Top pen cows $2.83 $1697/head.

Charo weaner heifers Top pen $3.72/kg $931/hd.

Heavy Heifers to $1627.

Heavy Bulls to $3.25 and $2601.

Great averages across the sale.

A stockman herding cattle after the Coolabunia sale. (Photo: Aussie Land & Livestock)

As for the Murgon South Burnett Livestock Exchange SBLX Aussie Land & Livestock, there was a strong demand for export, feeders and store cattle.

Steer weaners to $4.09/kg $11129/head. Avg $926.

Top-end cows $2.92 $1922/head.

Weaner heifers: top pen $3.66/kg $1001/hd.

Heavy Heifers to $3.43 $1754.

Heavy Bulls to $3.22 and $2481.

There were great averages across the sale.

Be advised that there will be another special store sale at Coolabunia in the new financial year on Thursday, July 9.

The next sales at South Burnett Livestock Exchange - SBLX Murgon and Coolabunia will be held on June 30. Book now to take advantage of the high prices and have your money in the new financial year.

Shad Bailey, the director of Colin & Say P/L Glenn Innes NSW at the Coolabunia saleyards. (Photo: Aussie Land & Livestock)

Last week, the Coolabunia weaner and store sale conducted by Aussie Land & Livestock on Thursday, June 11 was a cracker with steers topping at $5.04/kg.

Cattle were drawn from Gayndah, Mt Perry, Brisbane Valley and local areas.

The cattle was sold to local, Western Downs and interstate interests.

Good lines of lighter steers, averaging $4.65/kg, most of the angus-cross steers were $4.40/kg plus to average $4.57/kg.

A big run of heavy feeder steers from Brisbane Valley topped at $1870 to average $1770 averaging $3.80/kg to $4.07/kg. Light angus feeder steers from Kingaroy sold to average $4.08/kg and $1327.

Angus-cross steers from Mt Perry sold to $4.60/kg and heifers to $4.04/kg. Angus steers from Mt Binga sold to $4.46/kg

Heifers topped at $4.22/kg for a large run of charolais heifers to top at $1126.00.

The Aussie Land & Livestock sales team of Corey Evans, Chris Crouch, Midge Thompson, Cr Kathy Duff, James Bredhauer and Bill Steffenson, all social distancing at the Coolabunia saleyards. (Photo: Aussie Land & Livestock)

Heifers consistently sold in the high $3-$4 range, averaging $3.94/kg.

A line of store-condition cows and calves sold to $1925 and $1890 per unit.

Dangore Mountain Grazing sold charolais heifers to average $4.22/kg with their steers averaging $4.36/kg. The whole consignment to average $4.30/kg.

Overall quality of the cattle presented was very good, very strong prices achieved with the sale averaging $3.95/kg steers and heifers.

A phone live streams the Coolabunia sale to make it more accessible. (Photo: Aussie Land & Livestock)

Aussie Land & Livestock trialled live streaming, with bidders bidding via phone.

Other buyers travelled from Western Queensland, coastal areas and New South Wales to attend the sale.

The majority of cattle were pre-treated and clear of ticks, enabling quick transport options for buyers.

The sale showed tremendous strength across the board, with buyers bidding strongly on all lots.

Be advised that there will be another special store sale at Coolabunia in the new financial year. Contact James Bredhauer at Aussie Land & Livestock on 0427 549 373.