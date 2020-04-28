PHOTOS: How St John’s celebrated our Anzacs

Year three students in front of their Anzac poppy field.

ST JOHN’S Lutheran School in Kingaroy has gone out of their way to teach their students about Anzac Day this year.

Deputy principal Jon Kotzur said they did a lot of different and fun things to commemorate Anzac Day.

“It’s hard these days because we only have a third of our students here,” Mr Kotzur said.

“The other two thirds are all learning from home.

“For those here we had a library display with all of our Anzac books and artworks our students had done.

“We had a teacher aide then read the students a few of the stories about the Anzacs.

“There’s lots of great books on Anzac Day out there so we’re really lucky to have such great learning resources.”

Mr Kotzur said they also had a poppy field.

“We have a small hill outside of our library and between a few classrooms where we planted little poppies on a paddle pop cross,” he said.

“It looked brilliant and they were really vibrant.

“I loved our poppies on the hill set up.

“We also had some wreaths set up.”

Students got together and all made wreaths which were displayed in the school driveway.

“One of the mums from the Murgon florist donated the base for all of the wreaths and then on Friday the students made them and we hung them out the front of the school.

“We wanted people driving about on Anzac Day to see them when they drove past.”

St John’s didn’t let social distancing regulations stop them and they had their annual Anzac Day service online.

“We did it through our closed Facebook page,” Mr Kotzur said.

“It was really good and was also incorporated as a part of the kids home learning.

“We really do have a lovely online closed Facebook community where everyone shared Anzac poems, pictures, students playing the last post, baking biscuits and lots more fantastic creative stuff.”

The younger years were in for a treat too.

“We have one students who is a cadet at Wondai Cadets,” Mr Kotzur said.

“He came and put the flag up for the day in his uniform.

“He also visited our younger years and spoke with them about Anzac Day in his uniform.”

As a school St Johns really got behind this cause.

“We love Anzac Day and Remembrance Day,” Mr Kotzur said.

“And we always make an effort to celebrate it and get the students involved because to us it’s really important.”