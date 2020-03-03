PHOTOS: Inspiring women from around South Burnett

Laura Blackmore Full Profile Login to follow

THERE are so many women doing amazing things in the South Burnett.

Ahead of International Women's Day this Sunday, March 8, we put a call-out on our Facebook page to find out who the amazing women in our readers' lives are.

We were inundated with touching stories about the women who inspire people every day and lift them up in times of need.

Here are all of the inspirational women you told us about in the South Burnett region.

Read more inspiring stories as part of our special 2020 South Burnett International Women's Day feature here.