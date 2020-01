VICTORY: Michael and Connor McGlone were the winners of the three-legged race at the Kumbia Australia Day 2020 celebrations. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

VICTORY: Michael and Connor McGlone were the winners of the three-legged race at the Kumbia Australia Day 2020 celebrations. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

KUMBIA decided to tackle some old-school games as part of their Australia Day celebrations for 2020.

The community gathered near the Kumbia hall on Sunday afternoon to take on the egg and spoon race and the sack race.

Children and parents alike rose to the challenge and some even showed off their hula hoop skills or paired up for the three-legged race.

See all of the fun in the gallery below:

