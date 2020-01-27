Photos: Kye Walters is the new Kings Royal Champion

The 2020 Kings Royal at the Kingaroy Speedway

The 2020 Kings Royal at the Kingaroy Speedway

As what is being hailed the Bathurst of speedway racing, Kye Walters is the new 2020 Kings Royal champion.

In an electrifying display, Walters led majority of the race and was the first one home in the 50-lap feature.

Aidan and Mark Raymont were hot on his tail with Aidan taking the lead mid-way through the race.

Local favourite Josh Harm was also in the mix until his engine caught fire after 23 laps.

The 2020 Kings Royal was the biggest in its history with records broken across all categories.

Over 8500 people flooded through the gates to experience the countrie’s best sedan event.

Kingaroy Speedways Tanya Barron said it was a highly successful year.

“It was the biggest Kings Royal we have hosted with more than 8500 people turning up over the three days,” she said.

“It was almost on par with the numbers we had for the national titles last year,” she said.

Aidan Raymont finished the Kings Royal in second place with Mark Reymont in Third and Matty Smith in fourth.

In the modlites Sam Gollschewsky took top honours with Nathan Politch in second and Terry Leerentveld in third.

Jayden Blomeley finished on top in the street stocks with Matt Nelson finishing 2nd and Ben Stead in third.

The production sedans had Josh Arthur take first place with Simon Walker in second and Gary Harris Jnr finishing in third place.