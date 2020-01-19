Menu
Large sinkhole dangerously close to nearby houses at Tingira Crescent, Sunrise Beach.
Large sinkhole dangerously close to nearby houses at Tingira Crescent, Sunrise Beach.
PHOTOS: Large sinkhole dangerously close to nearby apartments

Matt Collins
19th Jan 2020 1:36 PM | Updated: 3:42 PM
RESIDENTS in Sunrise Beach have more than the odd pothole to complain about after a large sinkhole has developed only metres from nearby properties.

Police were called in to control traffic after a significant portion of Tingira Cres was destroyed.

Tewantin resident, Richard Tan was out for a run when he noticed the large hole in the road.

"It was about ten metres long," he said.

 

Mr Tan said the sinkhole was very close to nearby properties.

"It is pretty close to about 20 to 25 houses," he said.

"It is only about seven metres from the boundary of some apartments."

It is alleged the sinkhole was formed after the drainage pipe was blocked from the large amount of rain and the overflow washed away the road.

Mr Tan claimed the hole seemed to get bigger by the time he came back from his run one hour later.

"From what I could see there were cross marks on the road made with spray paint, when I came back they were gone" he said.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Police said one crew had attended the area to direct traffic away from the potentially dangerous area.

The spokeswoman said council were attending to the issue.

