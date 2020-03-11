PHOTOS: Local students making movie magic with experts

NOOSA Film Academy made the trip out to the South Burnett to spend the day helping local students make a little bit of movie magic.

The team of movie experts visited Kingaroy State High School and Murgon State High School on Tuesday, March 10.

Mayor Keith Campbell and Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff also took the time to join Kingaroy and Murgon State High School students on the set of their short films.

Kathy Duff with Kingaroy State High School students when the Noosa Film Academy visited.

The Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) is a partnership between the Queensland Government and South Burnett Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

With the support of a grant from this fund South Burnett’s Film, TV and Drama students became the actors and film crew for Academy Award winning Cinematographer Greg Huglin (The Cove).

MOVIE MAGIC: Kingaroy State High School students with the Noosa Film Academy team and Greg Huglin.

“We received such a warm welcome,” Mr Huglin said.

“It really was my privilege to teach screen production skills to such creative young people.”

With 50 years international experience as a Cinematographer Mr Huglin was invited to become an Australian citizen on a rare distinguished talent visa and he then decided to give back by taking his one-day filmmaking workshop incursion to rural and remote schools all over Queensland.

Each day began with a movie montage including vocational careers advice through the lens of Mr Huglin’s films and commercials.

The students at Murgon and Kingaroy State High Schools followed scripted storyboards to create films which bring kindness into the classroom, symbolised by an umbrella.

“One storyboard and two very different films,” Mr Huglin said.

“The teenagers create extra scenes and dialogue which injects their own local flair into the production.”

Kingaroy State High School students when the Noosa Film Academy visited.

The latter part of the day was spent learning the nuances of editing and each film is uploaded to YouTube for use in the students’ digital portfolios.

Screen is the medium of youth, they use it more than anyone to creatively express themselves. South Burnett educators and local council showed the Mr Huglin how progressive in recognising and encouraging these types of vocational and tertiary pathway opportunities they were.

Australia’s screen industry contributes billions of dollars to the economy every year and with digital interconnectivity remote locations are no longer a prohibiting factor.

Kingaroy State High School students were busy making movie magic.

Mr Huglin said he believed in learning with laughter.

“We worked hard and ended the day with huge smiles,” he said.

”It takes a team to create a film and I’m very proud of the contribution from every student.”

These mindful movies will be added to 80+ Kindness Umbrella films, a statewide Mary Poppins-inspired Cultural Arts Community Development Project which will go on exhibition at the Story Bank multimedia museum in Maryborough.

“I arrived here as a guest,” Mr Huglin said.

”But am most definitely leaving as a friend.

“I hope we can return soon and encourage South Burnett’s young filmmakers to let their imaginations take over, in the most delightful way.”