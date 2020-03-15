PHOTOS: Murgon hosts its 97th annual agricultural show

HAPPY DAYS: Loretta Winters with Karmicheal Armstrong, Jayden Mcaleese and Kelliegh Armstrong tucking into some food at the Murgon Show. Photo: Laura Blackmore

HAPPY DAYS: Loretta Winters with Karmicheal Armstrong, Jayden Mcaleese and Kelliegh Armstrong tucking into some food at the Murgon Show. Photo: Laura Blackmore

DESPITE many events across the South Burnett being cancelled this weekend, the Murgon Show Society still hosted their annual event.

On Saturday and Sunday guests flocked to the showgrounds to attend the 97th Murgon Agricultural Show.

At the opening ceremony, Mayor Keith Campbell said in his speech agricultural shows were the life blood of the region and needed to continue in the future.

Miss Showgirl Amanda Hiron, Miss Junior Showgirl Romana Ricketts and Rural Ambassador Hayden Oberle made their way around to the many events at the show.

Check out our photo gallery for all of the action at the annual celebration.