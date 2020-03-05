Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLEAN UP AUSTRALIA DAY: Teacher Aide Mrs Cooper helping Marc Blaikie and Berlene Murray at Murgon State School.
CLEAN UP AUSTRALIA DAY: Teacher Aide Mrs Cooper helping Marc Blaikie and Berlene Murray at Murgon State School.
News

PHOTOS: Murgon State School cleans up for a cause

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
5th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS Clean Up Australia Day Murgon State School had their staff and students hard at work picking up litter around the school.

On Friday February 28, all students eagerly participated in the positive initiative

Principal Mr Aaron Jones assisting Hunter Limpus to keep Australia beautiful at Murgon State School.
Principal Mr Aaron Jones assisting Hunter Limpus to keep Australia beautiful at Murgon State School.

As always it was used as a learning topic, with students analysing the waste collected and producing supported data of the rubbish produced in schools.

Principal Aaron Jones said research suggests food plastic waste is still one of the highest contributors to school based rubbish.

Marcia Dynevor was a high achiever on the day at Murgon State School.
Marcia Dynevor was a high achiever on the day at Murgon State School.

“It is important for all students to understand the larger impact small actions have such as putting rubbish in the bin, or picking up the litter left behind by others,” Mr Jones said.

“All the small actions add up.

“It means that our school ground stays beautiful and welcoming to all staff and students.”

CLEAN UP AUSTRALIA DAY: Miss Kayla Bellingham with Mr Harrison Sinclair demonstrating how it's done at Murgon State School.
CLEAN UP AUSTRALIA DAY: Miss Kayla Bellingham with Mr Harrison Sinclair demonstrating how it's done at Murgon State School.
education south burnett education
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GoFundMe for teen: 'Give Dylan the send-off he deserves'

        premium_icon GoFundMe for teen: 'Give Dylan the send-off he deserves'

        News Fundraising efforts are still ongoing, with dozens of locals, friends and family offering to cover costs in this time of grief.

        Matthew Langford’s South Burnett fishing report

        Matthew Langford’s South Burnett fishing report

        Fishing Thanks to the recent rainfall plenty of water has fallen into our dams with the...

        LATEST UPDATE: Kingaroy Hospital project advances

        premium_icon LATEST UPDATE: Kingaroy Hospital project advances

        News The new Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment is starting to take shape - here’s the...

        Councillor reveals her top priorities ahead of election

        premium_icon Councillor reveals her top priorities ahead of election

        Council News Division six councillor explains what region needs to flourish over next four...