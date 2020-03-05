PHOTOS: Murgon State School cleans up for a cause
THIS Clean Up Australia Day Murgon State School had their staff and students hard at work picking up litter around the school.
On Friday February 28, all students eagerly participated in the positive initiative
As always it was used as a learning topic, with students analysing the waste collected and producing supported data of the rubbish produced in schools.
Principal Aaron Jones said research suggests food plastic waste is still one of the highest contributors to school based rubbish.
“It is important for all students to understand the larger impact small actions have such as putting rubbish in the bin, or picking up the litter left behind by others,” Mr Jones said.
“All the small actions add up.
“It means that our school ground stays beautiful and welcoming to all staff and students.”