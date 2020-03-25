PHOTOS: Mystery box encourages students to write

TAABINGA State School students had a mystery box appear out of no where on their sports oval just the other week.

MYSTERY BOX: Students gather to inspect. Photo: Taabinga State School

Principal Anja Janosevic said it was all a part of a writing exercise the students were working on.

“A box “landed” on our oval," she said.

“Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it an escaped animal from the circus?

“Students at Taabinga received a surprise when they turned up for school to find a large box cordoned off by caution tape had been left on the side of the oval.

“There was much conjecture as to what was in the box.”

MYSTERY BOX: Brae Bartlett and Isabella Pointing inspecting what's inside. Photo: Taabinga State School

The mystery box was a part of the writing program at Taabinga State School and the students’ imagination just went wild.

Even the Preppies got in on the action and had their creative side stoked by the appearance of the box.

MYSTERY BOX: Ada Scott writing her story about the box. Photo: Taabinga State School

“The writing program has produced wonderful pieces of work from students across the school,” Ms Janosevic said.

“This is the perfect way to motivate students to write their own stories.

“The students love it and we are seeing the growth of so many writers.”

Here are some examples of their writing:

MYSTERY BOX: A story written about its origin. Photo: Taabinga State School

MYSTERY BOX: A story written about its origin. Photo: Taabinga State School

MYSTERY BOX: A story written about its origin. Photo: Taabinga State School

MYSTERY BOX: A story written about its origin. Photo: Taabinga State School