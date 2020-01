David Kenny, bush poet Bill Andress and Louise Kenny at the 2020 Nanango Australia Day celebrations. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

THE NANANGO community celebrated Australia Day 2020 over an Aussie breakfast of sausages, eggs and baked beans this morning.

Friends and families gathered to enjoy each other’s company as well as live music and bush poetry.

The Nanango award recipients from the South Burnett Australia Day awards were recognised for their accolades and congratulated by the community.

Here’s a peek at the group celebrating being part of an Aussie community: