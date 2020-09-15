Menu
A unit has been destroyed after a fire broke out at a single-story building complex at Nanango. Photo: Holly Cormack.
News

PHOTOS: Nanango unit destroyed in devastating fire

Holly Cormack
15th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
A UNIT within a single-story building complex at Nanango has been virtually destroyed after a fire tore through it this morning.

Emergency crews attended the unit fire at 10.12am today (September 15), which broke at a Nanango building complex at the intersection of Burnett Street and Church Street.

A single unit within a building complex has been decimated after a fire broke out in the ceiling space. Photo: Holly Cormack.
According to a QFES spokeswoman, four crews attended the blaze, which started in the ceiling space of a single unit of the building complex, and had it under control by 10.35am.

QPS remained on standby, however no patients required treatment.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but is not considered suspicious. Photo: Holly Cormack.
A QPS spokesman said the circumstances surrounding the fire are not considered suspicious.

Investigations are continuing.

 

South Burnett

