PHOTOS: Nanango unit destroyed in devastating fire
A UNIT within a single-story building complex at Nanango has been virtually destroyed after a fire tore through it this morning.
Emergency crews attended the unit fire at 10.12am today (September 15), which broke at a Nanango building complex at the intersection of Burnett Street and Church Street.
According to a QFES spokeswoman, four crews attended the blaze, which started in the ceiling space of a single unit of the building complex, and had it under control by 10.35am.
QPS remained on standby, however no patients required treatment.
A QPS spokesman said the circumstances surrounding the fire are not considered suspicious.
Investigations are continuing.