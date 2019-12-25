PHOTOS: PCYC kids have ‘best Christmas ever’ at Karinya

NANANGO PCYC has been busy spreading festive cheer in the lead up to Christmas.

On Thursday, December 19 the children from the Nanango PCYC vacation care visited Karinya Aged Care Hostel in Nanango.

Nanango PCYC Vacation Care visited Karinya Aged Care Hostel in Nanango.

Program Co-ordinator Tracey Cunningham said the children played games with the elderly, made presents, and then gave them to elderly.

Nanango PCYC Vacation Care visited Karinya Aged Care Hostel in Nanango.

“The children cooked biscuits, cup cakes and fairy bread,” she said.

“They sang Christmas carols, gave cuddles, and danced.

“It was a wonderful morning.”

Nanango PCYC Vacation Care visited Karinya Aged Care Hostel in Nanango.

As a part of the vacation program, they had been visiting the aged care frequently.

“Last vacation some of the residence stated they don’t see their grandchildren,” said Ms Cunningham.

Nanango PCYC Vacation Care visited Karinya Aged Care Hostel in Nanango.

“When we returned to the centre the children asked if they could make the residents presents for Christmas.

“The children feel it is important as some of the residents don’t have family and some of our children don’t have grandparents.

Nanango PCYC Vacation Care visited Karinya Aged Care Hostel in Nanango.

“PCYC belongs to the Nanango community and we believe that the relationship between the youth and aged is an important part of caring and respecting part of our life.

Nanango PCYC Vacation Care visited Karinya Aged Care Hostel in Nanango.

“ The children said it was the best Christmas party ever.”