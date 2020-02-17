PHOTOS: Pink ladies brighten up Nanango races

THE ladies in pink made quite a fashion statement at the Nanango Races on Saturday.

The six-race meet held on the day after Valentine's Day had a fashions theme of "pink" to celebrate the day of love.

Fashions on the field winner Haylee Martell had her dress made especially for the event.

She said it was "quite cool" to win the fashions title and enjoyed her first visit to the Nanango races.

PRETTY IN PINK: Fashions on the Field winner Haylee Martell with judge Cr Kathy Duff at the Nanango Races on February 15. (Photo: Jessica McGrath).

"It's a good little country meet," Ms Martell said.

The Nanango competition was the fashions enthusiast from Gatton's fifth fashions on the field event.

The very pink outfit was inspired and started by the skirt.

"I wanted a tiered tulle skirt with all of the different colours of pink," she said.

"I sent the dressmaker the ideas.

"I've built everything around the skirt."

The fashions on the field prize, a sterling silver bracelet was hand-made by Cr Kathy Duff at the Nanango Races on February 15. (Photo: Jessica McGrath).

She then had a milliner design the fascinator based on the skirt design.

"She incorporated the colours into the hat," Ms Martell said.

"This is the third piece I'd had made by her," she said.

Nanango Fashions on the field was judged by Councillor Kathy Duff and Bridget O'Shannessy.

"She looked absolutely stunning, I loved all of the pink shades," Cr Duff said.

"There were lots of beautiful pink outfits, but I think the hot pink stands out.

"The guys went to a lot of trouble too with their hot pink shirts."

JUDGES: Cr Kathy Duff with fellow fashions judge Bridget O'Shannessy at the Nanango Races on February 15. (Photo: Jessica McGrath).

Cr Duff presented Ms Martell with the prize, a silver bracelet she made herself.

"I've done silver smithing for 15 years now, it's a great hobby," she said.

"This time I made something unique, with a heart on it for Valentine's Day."