ZONED OFF: Fences have been erected after a house fire at a Prince St address at Kingaroy. Photo: Laura Blackmore
PHOTOS: Police give update on Burnett crime scene

Laura Blackmore
2nd Mar 2020 2:00 PM
HUGE FENCES have been erected around a crime scene at a Prince St address after a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Senior Sergeant David Tierney said they were still working on finding the cause of the blaze.

“We have spoken with neighbours and got nothing,” he said.

“We are now waiting for reports from the investigative unit.

“As to how quick that will be, we don’t know at this stage.

“It will depend on the investigative crew from Brisbane.

“We will be putting out updates when they come through.”

The sides of the house were covered in smoke after a fire at a Prince St address at Kingaroy.
Police declared the Kingaroy home a crime scene after an early morning blaze.

A QPS spokeswoman said the Prince St house was well alight by the time emergency services arrived just before 5am.

There appeared to be smoke stains on all sides of the home from the fire.

At the back of the house the roof had caved in and caused structural damage to the house.

The back roof collapsed at a Prince St address at Kingaroy after a house fire. Photo: Laura Blackmore
Within two weeks, there have been two house fires in Kingaroy.

Police are still investigating a blaze that torched a Burnett St home.

Similarly, the police are waiting on scientific crews from Brisbane to determine the cause.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

