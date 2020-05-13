Menu
PLAYTIME: Taabinga State School students play in their new playground. Photo: Taabinga State School
PHOTOS: School surprises returning students

Madeline Grace
13th May 2020 2:00 PM
TAABINGA State School Prep and Year 1 students were greeted with a wonderful surprise when they returned to school on Monday.

Thanks to a grant from David Littleproud’s Local School Community Fund, the school’s P&C Committee, and regional contributions, Taabinga State School was able to install a brand new playground.

Principal Anja Janosevic said the students were excited about their new play area.

“Taabinga State School has been able to provide a playground that is safe and, more importantly, inclusive,” she said.

“All students are able to access the area.

Students check out the new playground at Taabinga State School. Photo: Taabinga State School
“Play is an important aspect of education for younger students and the new area allows students to engage in social interactions, decision making, and indulge their imaginations in creative play.”

The new playground proved to be a hit with the first students who returned to the schoolyard after a period of learning from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The area will also serve as an outdoor learning area …” she said.

“The hundreds board and the hopscotch have proven to be immensely popular.

“Debbie Hails, the assistant regional director Darling Downs South West, even visited the school to officially open the playground.”

Darling Downs South West assistant regional director Debbie Halls visits the school to officially open the playground. Photo: Taabinga State School
