PHOTOS: St John’s divas read for fun covered in bling

READING for fun is strongly encouraged across the South Burnett, and what better way to do it than with diva bling dress ups.

The story for this year’s National Simultaneous Storytime organised by the Australian Library and Information Association was Whitney and Britney: Chicken Divas, written and illustrated by Lucinda Gifford.

DIVAS: Charlotte Reeves, Amelia Phillips, and Lillian Thomas. Photo: St John's

More than one million students were expected to participate across the country.

Due to the restrictions around having student assemblies it looked a little different for St John’s this year and students watched St John’s Librarian, Tracey Tunstall, read the story on screens in their classroom.

St John’s also held a special ‘Bling Day’ to mark the occasion.

Eureka Coetzee, Giaan Zammataro and Altus Vijoen. Photo: St John's

Students (and teachers) were encouraged to channel their inner Chicken Diva and accessorise their uniform appropriately.

St John’s Librarian Tracey Tunstall said the day was an important opportunity to encourage students to be excited about reading.

Librarian Tracey Tunstall. Photo: St John's

“It’s our job not only to teach students to read but to help them discover the joy of reading,” she said.

“We want them to develop the lifelong habit of enjoying books.

Madison Williams and Annabelle Stevens. Photo: St John's

“Reading Whitney and Britney Chicken Divas on the same day as more than a million other students across Australia helps our children see how much fun reading can be.

“The fact that we also dressed up in our Chicken Diva Bling made the day even more enjoyable for our students.”