PHOTOS: St John’s wear their PJ’s to school

PJ DAY: St John's prep students wore their PJ's to school for some cosy fun. Photo: Contributed

PJ DAY: St John's prep students wore their PJ's to school for some cosy fun. Photo: Contributed

ST JOHN’S Lutheran School celebrated the return of some cooler weather with a Pyjama Day on Wednesday May 13, and everyone sure looked cosy.

St John’s Lutheran School Principal, Karyn Bjelke-Petersen, said students thought it was great fun to roll out of bed and come to school wearing dressing gowns and slippers.

“We’ve loved having the Prep and Year One students back at school but there are many students still learning from home,” she said.

“Pyjama Day was an opportunity for every student to get involved.

“With all that’s going on in the world at the moment, it’s never been more important to create opportunities for our children to have a laugh, do something a little bit silly and have some fun.”

Here are some pictures from the day: