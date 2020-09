The Year 12 students of St Mary's College finally had a change to let loose after a hard year of study. Photo: Holly Cormack.

THE class of 2020 at St Mary’s Catholic College took the night off for an evening of glitz and glamour at the Kingaroy Town Hall.

Here is a snippet of the action at tonight‘s year 12 formal.