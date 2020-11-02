PHOTOS: State of Origin fun at Burnett College

Burnett College students getting active with their own State of Origin series.​

MARKING the first State of Origin game this Wednesday, the student council at Burnett State College decided to bring sport back to the school with a game series of their own.

2021 School Captains Emma Breitkopf and Harrison Kemp organised the three week touch competition which will run at lunchtime on the Mondays of week five, six and seven.

Harrison Kemp said there will be a State of Origin day in week seven, where the students are welcome to wear their State of Origin team colour.

“The grand final for the touch competition will be held on that day as well,” Mr Kemp said.

“Because we didn't have any real sporting carnivals this year because of COVID, we decided to get people out of classrooms to start playing some games and having some fun.”

Emma Breitkopf said each player in the winning team will receive a box of favourites.

“The winning team will then get to verse a team of teachers after the final match,” Miss Breitkopf said.

Mr Kemp said each game runs for eight minutes and the teams are made up of students from grades 7-11.

“The teams will preferably have three seniors and three juniors on a team so six players,” he said.

In weeks six and seven, there will be a $2 sausage sizzle to raise funds for the student council and their future events.