Peter Grainger, Anja Janosevic (Principal), Luke Smith (Acting deputy Principal) and Emily Smith at the Taabinga State School Trivia and Bingo night.

Peter Grainger, Anja Janosevic (Principal), Luke Smith (Acting deputy Principal) and Emily Smith at the Taabinga State School Trivia and Bingo night.

ON SATURDAY, February 29, Taabinga State School held their Trivia and Bingo Extravaganza night.

Their school hall was packed with community members playing for huge prizes. Thanks to their P and C committee.

Here are some photos from the evening: