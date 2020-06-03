Menu
ON SONG: Students entertained the school's chickens with their own squawking chicken choir. Photo: Taabinga State School
News

PHOTOS: Taabinga’s little chickens celebrate reading

Madeline Grace
3rd Jun 2020 2:00 PM
UNDER 8's Week and the National Simultaneous Storytime culminated in a perfect storm of glitter, glitz and hot pink feather with the reading of Whitney and Britney: Chicken Divas.

Taabinga State School Prep students were treated to a lively storytelling of the book.

It was chosen by the Australian Library and Information Association.

Hayden Selway and Ethan Marshall making their chicken creations talk to the school's chickens. Photo: Taabinga State School
During National Simultaneous Storytime, now in its 20th year, a picture book, written and illustrated by an Australian author and illustrator, is read simultaneously in libraries, schools, preschools, childcare centres, family homes, bookshops and many other places around the country.

Librarian Mrs Watt, captivated the Preppies by sharing the National Simultaneous Storytime book, 'Whitney and Britney: Chicken Divas!' with them. Photo: Taabinga State School
Taabinga State School principal Anja Janosevic said her Year 2 students celebrated the storytelling with the school's chickens and by showing them their handcrafted chooks.

"This event is an important one in the school calendar as it celebrates the importance of literacy and the value and fun of books," she said.

"As a community of readers, the Taabinga mantra is 'children who read become adults who think!'."

Opal-Anne Mathers and Violet Poole loved making their craft chickens cluck with the real ones. Photo: Taabinga State School
South Burnett

