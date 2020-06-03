PHOTOS: Taabinga’s little chickens celebrate reading

ON SONG: Students entertained the school's chickens with their own squawking chicken choir. Photo: Taabinga State School

ON SONG: Students entertained the school's chickens with their own squawking chicken choir. Photo: Taabinga State School

UNDER 8's Week and the National Simultaneous Storytime culminated in a perfect storm of glitter, glitz and hot pink feather with the reading of Whitney and Britney: Chicken Divas.

Taabinga State School Prep students were treated to a lively storytelling of the book.

It was chosen by the Australian Library and Information Association.

Hayden Selway and Ethan Marshall making their chicken creations talk to the school's chickens. Photo: Taabinga State School

During National Simultaneous Storytime, now in its 20th year, a picture book, written and illustrated by an Australian author and illustrator, is read simultaneously in libraries, schools, preschools, childcare centres, family homes, bookshops and many other places around the country.

Librarian Mrs Watt, captivated the Preppies by sharing the National Simultaneous Storytime book, 'Whitney and Britney: Chicken Divas!' with them. Photo: Taabinga State School

Taabinga State School principal Anja Janosevic said her Year 2 students celebrated the storytelling with the school's chickens and by showing them their handcrafted chooks.

"This event is an important one in the school calendar as it celebrates the importance of literacy and the value and fun of books," she said.

"As a community of readers, the Taabinga mantra is 'children who read become adults who think!'."