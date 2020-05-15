PHOTOS: Three injured in horse riding incidents

HORSE RIDING: A teenage girl was airlifted in a critical condition after falling off a horse at a Pimpimbudgee farm in the South Burnett. (Photo: Lifeflight)

HORSE RIDING: A teenage girl was airlifted in a critical condition after falling off a horse at a Pimpimbudgee farm in the South Burnett. (Photo: Lifeflight)

THREE people were injured from horse riding incidents in the South Burnett yesterday afternoon.

A teenage girl and a man were both airlifted to hospital in the two separate incidents.

On Thursday at 2.45pm, two girls fell from a horse while riding on a Pimpimbudgee farm.

Toowoomba LifeFlight paramedics transported a teenage girl to the Queensland Children’s Hospital after she sustained a critical head injury.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were first on the scene.

Both girls suffered head and facial injuries, one more severe than the other.

They transported the teenager in the more severe condition, to a nearby school oval, to meet the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew.

HORSE RIDING: A teenage girl was airlifted in a critical condition after falling off a horse at a Pimpimbudgee farm in the South Burnett. (Photo: Lifeflight)

She was stabilised, before being flown to the Queensland Children’s Hospital, in a critical condition.

The girl’s mother travelled in the helicopter, as an escort.

The second girl was transported to Kingaroy Hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics for treatment.

In a separate incident on Thursday, a man in his 30s was airlifted from a South Burnett property after he fell off a horse.

Paramedics were called to the private property at Ballogie at 5.55pm.

He was airlifted in a stable condition with a back injury to Princess Alexandra Hospital by a rescue helicopter.