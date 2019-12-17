PHOTOS: Wolves crush the Warriors

Billy McDowell lines one up in Wondai vs Kallindale Warriors in the South Burnett Cricket Association competition. Photo: Alex Treacy

THE Wondai Wolves crushed the Kallindale Warriors in the South Burnett B-grade cricket at the Lyle Vidler Oval and Cricket Club on Saturday.

The Wolves won the toss and opted to bat first.

They scored 175 runs off their 40 overs for the loss of eight wickets.

Jackson Merritt top-scored with 31, B. McDowell with 27, and Robert Christensen with 18.

Dane Bloomfield was the best bowler for the Wolves, returning figures of 3-24 off his eight overs.

In reply, Kallindale Warriors could only manage 146 runs.

The Wolves won by 29 runs.

Dane Bloomfield contributed 38, Tavis Hartwig had 30, and J Reilly with 26.

Francis Hobbs took 3-8 off four overs, B McDowell 3-23 off 4.5 overs, and Ethen Kuck 2-44 off six overs.

The Warriors were missing many of their players for the game.

Other South Burnett B-grade cricket games were also played with Nanango Scorpions defeating Kingaroy RSL Services by 90 runs at Nanango Sports Ground, and Kumbia defeating Cherbourg in Murgon by 110 runs.