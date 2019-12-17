Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Billy McDowell lines one up in Wondai vs Kallindale Warriors in the South Burnett Cricket Association competition. Photo: Alex Treacy
Billy McDowell lines one up in Wondai vs Kallindale Warriors in the South Burnett Cricket Association competition. Photo: Alex Treacy
Cricket

PHOTOS: Wolves crush the Warriors

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
17th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Wondai Wolves crushed the Kallindale Warriors in the South Burnett B-grade cricket at the Lyle Vidler Oval and Cricket Club on Saturday.

Ben Pratt fielding in the Wondai vs Kallindale Warriors match. Photo: Alex Treacy
Ben Pratt fielding in the Wondai vs Kallindale Warriors match. Photo: Alex Treacy

The Wolves won the toss and opted to bat first.

They scored 175 runs off their 40 overs for the loss of eight wickets.

Matt Klein fielding in the Wondai vs Kallindale Warriors South Burnett Cricket Association match. Photo: Alex Treacy
Matt Klein fielding in the Wondai vs Kallindale Warriors South Burnett Cricket Association match. Photo: Alex Treacy

Jackson Merritt top-scored with 31, B. McDowell with 27, and Robert Christensen with 18.

Dane Bloomfield was the best bowler for the Wolves, returning figures of 3-24 off his eight overs.

Christopher Kerkow batting in the Wondai vs Kallindale Warriors match. Photo: Alex Treacy
Christopher Kerkow batting in the Wondai vs Kallindale Warriors match. Photo: Alex Treacy

In reply, Kallindale Warriors could only manage 146 runs.

The Wolves won by 29 runs.

Billy McDowell squirts a drive during the Wondai vs Kallindale Warriors match. Photo: Alex Treacy
Billy McDowell squirts a drive during the Wondai vs Kallindale Warriors match. Photo: Alex Treacy

Dane Bloomfield contributed 38, Tavis Hartwig had 30, and J Reilly with 26.

Rhyse Simpson fielding. Photo: Alex Treacy
Rhyse Simpson fielding. Photo: Alex Treacy

Francis Hobbs took 3-8 off four overs, B McDowell 3-23 off 4.5 overs, and Ethen Kuck 2-44 off six overs.

Jesse Barnes fielding in the Wondai vs Kallindale Warriors match. Photo: Alex Treacy
Jesse Barnes fielding in the Wondai vs Kallindale Warriors match. Photo: Alex Treacy

The Warriors were missing many of their players for the game.

Nathan Osborne bowling in the Wondai vs Kallindale Warriors game. Photo: Alex Treacy
Nathan Osborne bowling in the Wondai vs Kallindale Warriors game. Photo: Alex Treacy

Other South Burnett B-grade cricket games were also played with Nanango Scorpions defeating Kingaroy RSL Services by 90 runs at Nanango Sports Ground, and Kumbia defeating Cherbourg in Murgon by 110 runs.

Zac Willard fielding in the Wondai vs Kallindale Warriors game. Photo: Alex Treacy
Zac Willard fielding in the Wondai vs Kallindale Warriors game. Photo: Alex Treacy
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News When thousands of polocrosse competitors flocked to Warwick for the world cup, Linda Tillman knew this event would make big changes to the small city.

        Driver slapped with eight demerit points on Burnett Hwy

        premium_icon Driver slapped with eight demerit points on Burnett Hwy

        Crime The crazy speed a man was busted at along the Burnett Highway.

        Red Earth footprint spreads across the Burnett

        premium_icon Red Earth footprint spreads across the Burnett

        News The Red Report reveals how far foundation has come and what it hopes to achieve...

        Nanango High’s top OP-scorer reveals plans for future

        premium_icon Nanango High’s top OP-scorer reveals plans for future

        Education He finished Year 12 with the highest OP score in his cohort.