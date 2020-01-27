PHOTOS: Wondai and Murgon gather for Aussie Day

AUDDIE DAY WINNER: The South Burnett sportsperson (coach/official or administrator) of the year Chris (Boof) Bodey and Councillor Ros Heit cutting the lamington cake at the 2020 Australia Day celebrations in Wondai.

AUDDIE DAY WINNER: The South Burnett sportsperson (coach/official or administrator) of the year Chris (Boof) Bodey and Councillor Ros Heit cutting the lamington cake at the 2020 Australia Day celebrations in Wondai.

PROUD residents from Wondai and Murgon gathered together on Sunday to celebrate Australia Day 2020 with both communities showing their appreciation to their most dedicated members.

Both townships have proudly received wins from this year’s South Burnett Australia Day Awards.

Murgon residents in particular cleaned up, Councillor Kathy Duff said the town took out five of the 11 categories at the awards ceremony in Kingaroy on Saturday night.

Chris (Boof) Bodey was awarded the local achiever award for Wondai as well as the South Burnett sportsperson (coach/official or administrator) of the year for his diligent work with the golf, bowls and cricket clubs.

He said he was genuinely surprised to take home the award at Saturday’s presentation evening and humbled to have been nominated by Wondai’s Gaye Hobbs who only revealed herself over the weekend.

“I’ve held positions on the Wondai Golf Club since I was 16 and I love being involved with the cricket club,” he said.

“The biggest reward is seeing local community members participate and enjoy themselves.

“My big project for this year is the cricket club, we’re hoping to bring all the juniors up for a very successful few years.

“It’s just great to be acknowledged by my town, I love what I do and I love living in Wondai so I’m honoured to be this year’s recipient.”

Murgon Junior Rugby Club was honoured with the South Burnett Community Organisation of the year for their tremendous efforts that saw the club reach new heights in 2019.

Murgon’s Glenda Perry received the South Burnett Lifetime Achievement for her dedication, love and kindness towards educating local schoolchildren.

While Murgon’s Heath and Roweena Sander also received a local achiever award for their tireless efforts towards making Murgon a better place to live.





The other South Burnett Australia Day Award recipients include:

John Power - South Burnett Volunteer of the Year

Lee Porter - South Burnett Cultural Award (Senior)

Emma Stewart - South Burnett Cultural Award (Junior)

Neil Collard - South Burnett Sportsperson of the Year (Senior)

Paige O’Connor - South Burnett Sportsperson of the Year (Junior)

John Duffy - Local Achiever Award for Nanango

Michael Murphy - Local Achiever Award for Kingaroy

Linda Rea Local - Achiever Award for Hivesville/Proston

Take a look at our gallery below to see all the local faces enjoy South Burnett Australia Day the way it should be, with linedancing, lamingtons and loads of town pride and community spirit: