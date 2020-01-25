PHOTOS: Working dogs of the South Burnett

LIFE ON THE FARM: Hazel believes she's one of the working dogs on this Brooklands property … and we don't tell her any different. (Photo: Sharon Marie)

WORKING dogs are a core part of the team on a farm, especially in the South Burnett.

We asked our South Burnett Times readers what their dogs got up to on their farms.

These farm dogs are our reader’s best mates and some of the hardest workers on the farm.

These dogs can be found cooling down in water troughs, hanging out on the quad bike or in among the hay.

South Burnett working dogs get cuddles from family members and hang out with the other animals like Rose Hansen’s dog Leo.

Other dogs try to be part of the working dog team, like sausage dog Hazel who believes she is one of the working dogs on a Brooklands property.

See the photos in our full gallery of South Burnett working dogs below: