PHOTOS: Wonders you will see when the circus comes to town

The legendary Moscow Circus is coming to Kingaroy.

The circus is known for featuring Australia's top trial riders The Flair Riders.

The show will also star the extreme wheel of death, high wire walkers, the world's best dare devil motorcycle cage riders, breathtaking aerial performers, and much more.

The Great Moscow Circus first visited Australia in 1965, and since then has continued to return to Australia every three to five years.

The tour premiered in Wollongong and will be visiting locations throughout New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Northern Territory, and Australia Capital Territory.

Moscow circus will include aerial performers.

Each time the circus returns to Australia it is with a completely new show, all new artists, and a completely different production.

This time around the program includes artists from Russia, the Ukraine, Belarus, Colombia, Brazil, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Australia, and New Zealand.

Moscow circus group shot.

Since the first visit in 1965, over 7 million Australians have attended Moscow Circus shows.

It is an event for people of all ages.

The Moscow Circus will be in Kingaroy from Thursday, March 26 to Sunday, March 29.

There will be five shows on over the four days.