Pierced punk wants employers to see past the metal

Novak Daniels’ look has caused him to struggle to find a job, but he's not letting comments from the community and potential employers get him down. Picture: Patrick Woods

Novak Daniels’ look has caused him to struggle to find a job, but he's not letting comments from the community and potential employers get him down. Picture: Patrick Woods

Would you give this punk rocker from Nambour a job?

He thinks you should, but says he's constantly misunderstood because of his dark fashion sense and the metal in his face.

Novak Daniels, 18, who is also known as "nxvac" on social media said he's struggled to find work for years.

And he thinks it's probably because of how he looks.

The man who calls himself the "CEO of mohawks" has spoken out about his struggles, asking employers to not judge him by his appearance.

"I've applied for apprenticeships as a boiler maker, welder and mowing and barista work," he said.

"But whenever I go to an interview they always say 'no, not when you look like that'."

The TikTok "star" hopes to find a job in content creation and fashion solutions.

Novak Daniels’ look has caused him to struggle to find a job, but he's not letting comments from the community and potential employers get him down. Picture: Patrick Woods

With more than 55,000 followers on the video sharing platform, Mr Daniels said his skills were "very" transferable.

"You can see from my eye makeup that I have great attention to detail, because I have to get it right every time," Mr Daniels said.

"But I've learnt how the online system works, I know how to make a video that can go viral.

"In fact, one of my videos just reached 1.8m views."

Million TikTok fans for Coast girl living dream

He's also in the process of starting up his own business, selling alternative, punk rock-style clothes like "patch pants and battle jackets".

" … basically, kits that are affordable for people that like to dress like me," he said.

Until that gets off the ground, he's hoping for a chance.

Mr Daniels has dressed in black, punk-like clothing since he was a young teen.

"I dress the way I dress to express myself. I don't want to fit with the system because it's broken," he said.

Novak Daniels has amassed a following on TikTok. Picture: Patrick Woods

Mr Daniels said he had limited work experience, with just three months as a barista and a previous stint in an office job.

But he said he's a responsible and reliable worker despite the stereotype that goes with being a punk and a TikTok "star".

"I think these people are very old-fashioned and think I'm a troublesome teenager," he said.

"I don't go looking for trouble.

OPINION: Where are the jobs for young Queenslanders?

"I'm trying to be a good person, it's just that people seem to think I'm bad because they put me in that stereotype."

Mr Daniels took to social media to ask for help to find work, but not many on Facebook were sympathetic to his plight.

"I'm being myself, and if people are choosing to discriminate against me and tell me to pull my piercings out, then they can," he said.

"I should be able to be free.

"I respect what other people look like and think, but don't judge a book by its front cover."