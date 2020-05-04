Piers Morgan suffering coronavirus symptoms

Piers Morgan has revealed he won't be appearing on Good Morning Britain after suffering a coronavirus symptom.

The 55-year-old presenter explained he has been tested for COVID-19 and will not be back on screens until he gets the results back, The Sun reports.

He tweeted: "UPDATE: On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I've had a test for COVID-19 and so won't be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow."

ITV confirmed to The Sun Online that Ben Shephard would host the show alongside Susanna Reid in his absence.

President Donald Trump with Piers Morgan for ITV.

Morgan, a long-time critic of the UK government's coronavirus strategy, was due to appear on the ITV breakfast show alongside Reid tomorrow.

The pair have continued to front the show from ITV's West London studios despite the public health crisis knocking many live shows off air.

Morgan and Reid have been sitting the regulation two metres apart from each other on the usually-crowded Good Morning Britain desk and doing their own make-up for the show.

The UK daytime hit has often been a crucible of confrontation in recent weeks as Morgan challenged a string of government ministers over their handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The Sun Online revealed last week that Morgan had been the subject of almost 4000 complaints to TV watchdog Ofcom as he grilled MPs including Helen Whately and Matt Hancock.

The broadcasting regulator was bombarded with complaints about Morgan's tough interviews, which some viewers said amounted to "bullying".

However, Morgan was cleared by Ofcom in short order, with the watchdog saying in a statement that it had ruled "that broadcasters are able to hold those making political decisions to account".

Rose McGowan and Julia Gillard being interviewed by Piers Morgan about international Women's Day.

It added that the star was "well known for his combative interviewing style" and insisted guests were given "adequate opportunity to put their points across".

Expressing his delight at being cleared on Good Morning Britain, Morgan said: "I'm glad that freedom of speech matters. Journalists doing their jobs matter. Holding them to account matters."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Piers Morgan suffering coronavirus symptoms