‘PIG’ EFFORT: BaconFest brings $600K boost

This year’s BaconFest Committee volunteers finally put their feet up at the conclusion of BaconFest 2019.

This year’s BaconFest Committee volunteers finally put their feet up at the conclusion of BaconFest 2019.

BACONFEST organisers are as happy as pigs in mud as they celebrate the release of visitation figures from this year's event which reveal it contributed more than $660,000 to the region's economy.

The figures were compiled by event research company IER using data collected during the Kingaroy BaconFest weekend.

This year's event was attended by 15,000 bacon lovers during the three-day festival, almost double the number of people who attended the inaugural event in 2018.

The IER survey found about 55 per cent of those who attended were from the South Burnett, just over 40 per cent were from other parts of Queensland, and 2 per cent were from interstate.

Kingaroy BaconFest chief baconeer Kathryn Stevens said it was a great result for a festival in its second year, but there was plenty of room to grow.

"Our committee is thrilled that BaconFest was able to provide such a significant economic boost to our community, particularly during the ongoing drought," Mrs Stevens said.

"Our challenge now is to increase the number of days visitors are spending in the region and work with the South Burnett Regional Council and the Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry to ensure as many local businesses benefit as possible."

Mrs Stevens said the BaconFest Committee was also pleased to announce it would donate $5000 of this year's profits to a special fund being administered by Graham House Community Centre to support drought-affected farmers in the South Burnett.

This fund has been set up following recent discussions led by BIEDO to enable a co-ordinated approach to drought support in the region.

"This drought is having a devastating impact on many in our local community," Mrs Stevens said.

"We hope this donation in the lead-up to Christmas may provide some relief to those doing it tough."

The BaconFest Committee donated an additional $1000 to the Kingaroy Men's Shed in return for their ongoing help and support.

Organisers were also successful in purchasing infrastructure including picket fencing, marquees and large archway this year, to ensure the future sustainability of the event.

Mrs Stevens said the committee had already begun work on next year's BaconFes,t to be held from August 21 to 23.

"Our committee is a creative bunch and we've got plenty of exciting plans for 2020 that we can't wait to share with you in the new year," she said.