Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Light plane stuck in the sand near Eurong on Fraser Island. Photo: Kerri Ann via Facebook
Light plane stuck in the sand near Eurong on Fraser Island. Photo: Kerri Ann via Facebook
News

Pilot to be disciplined after Fraser Island plane nosedive

Carlie Walker
7th Jan 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 8th Jan 2020 12:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PILOT overshot the runway, which caused a plane to nosedive on a beach on Fraser Island, according to the company director of Air Fraser Island.

The airline's boss Gerry Geltch, speaking to 7NEWS.com.au, said the plane hit a shallow pool of water while landing on a designated beach runway.

"At the end of the runway, there was a pool of water with a lip in it.

"He ended up coming to a halt in there."

He denied it was a "violent, abrupt" landing.

The Australian Safety Transport Bureau and Civil Aviation Safety Authority have been investigating the incident.

Geltch said the pilot will be disciplined for "uncalled for" actions which "went against operation requirements of the company".

fraser island gerry geltch plane crash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Speeding offences quadrupled in last calendar year

        premium_icon Speeding offences quadrupled in last calendar year

        Crime Figures from one North Burnett town show speeding offences increased fourfold from the previous year.

        WANTING CHANGE? Take a tour of the Burnett pubs for sale

        premium_icon WANTING CHANGE? Take a tour of the Burnett pubs for sale

        Business Could you be the next publican of one of these four historic spots?

        Disaster threat to iconic Kilkivan horse event

        premium_icon Disaster threat to iconic Kilkivan horse event

        News AUSTRALIA’S national bushfire crisis has posed a new threat to this year’s Kilkivan...

        Qld horse trainer: From death bed to champion

        premium_icon Qld horse trainer: From death bed to champion

        Horses Against all odds, former Cushnie resident Nance Reinke took two rescue horses to...