Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has said she discovered a pin lodged in a strawberry from a punnet purchased at a supermarket.
A woman has said she discovered a pin lodged in a strawberry from a punnet purchased at a supermarket.
News

Pin found in strawberry from supermarket

by Jack Lawrie
31st Oct 2020 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has said she discovered a pin lodged in a strawberry from a punnet purchased at a Cairns supermarket.

Cairns shopper Josie Franks said she discovered the pin in a strawberry purchased from Coles at Mt Sheridan on Monday.

"Just a heads up to anyone that may have purchased strawberries from Mt Sheridan Coles on Monday 26th.. I found a pin in mine this morning," she said.

"Mt Sheridan has been notified."

A pin has been found inside a strawberry purchased from Coles at Mount Sheridan. Picture: Facebook.
A pin has been found inside a strawberry purchased from Coles at Mount Sheridan. Picture: Facebook.

MORE NEWS

Next step after council CEO's shock resignation

What's on: 12 things to do in Cairns this Halloween

Family's home demolition heartbreak 'unavoidable'

A Facebook post alerting people attracted more than 500 comments.

A Coles spokeswoman said they would be investigating the matter with their supplier.

"Coles takes the safety of the food we sell seriously," she said.

"We have worked with our strawberry suppliers to implement additional control measures to ensure strawberries are inspected before they are sent to supermarkets."

jack.lawrie@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Pin found in strawberry from Cairns supermarket

coles strawberries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PREPARE: Supercell storms, ‘giant’ hail expected in Burnett

        Premium Content PREPARE: Supercell storms, ‘giant’ hail expected in Burnett

        Weather Batten down the hatches, more wild weather is coming to the Burnett region this weekend, including high winds, large hail and severe thunderstorms.

        ‘RIDICULOUS’: Hotel shut down for patrons’ mistakes

        Premium Content ‘RIDICULOUS’: Hotel shut down for patrons’ mistakes

        News The owner of the Burnett Hotel in Gayndah is calling for changes in ‘tight’...

        ELECTION: Nanango candidates views on euthanasia laws

        Premium Content ELECTION: Nanango candidates views on euthanasia laws

        Politics A TOUGH topic in the lead up to the state election, the Times reached out to the...

        REPLAY: Palaszczuk v Frecklington in final debate

        REPLAY: Palaszczuk v Frecklington in final debate

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk v Deb Frecklington in final election debate