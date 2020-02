Cath Hunt, Josiah Pearce and Codey Masset from Peachester at the Nanango Races on February 15. (Photo: Jessica McGrath).

THE RAIN did not keep the crowds away as they gathered for the February Nanango races.

Dresses, suits and outfits were themed ‘pink, pink and more pink’ as the races settled for a Valentine’s Day theme on Saturday, February 15.

Haylee Martell’s layered pink tulle dress won her the fashions on the field crown, while jockeys and trainers edged their horses on.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the action trackside today: