Pizza deal to kick start food industry reopenings

AUSSIES: Trent Faunt and Debbie Ovens are keen to get community support for the South Burnett food industry. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

AUSSIES: Trent Faunt and Debbie Ovens are keen to get community support for the South Burnett food industry. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

NORMALLY a pizza and a new house do not go hand in hand, but this time they do.

Real estate agent Trent Faunt, from Faunt & Emmett Real Estate, is supporting Aussies Pizza Cafe Kingaroy this Friday.

Pizza customers will receive one free garlic bread with their purchase.

Mr Faunt will cover the cost of each garlic bread when a customer buys two family pizzas and a 1.25L drink deal on Friday, June 5 only.

This initiative is to encourage the community to support the food industry as they start to reopen as virus restrictions ease.

“We’re just wanting to kick start the food industry,” Mr Faunt said.

“It’s been hit the hardest in the area as it has had to physically shut down.”

The two business owners have supported one another on the sporting field in the past and now take on the opportunity to help out their fellow small business owner.

“It’s something small in how we can help out,” he said.

AUSSIES: Trent Faunt and Debbie Ovens are keen to get community support for the South Burnett food industry. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Mr Faunt hopes this will inspire others to help support the local food industry.

Aussies Pizza owner Debbie Ovens said they continued to trade as a takeaway business.

“We’ve been fortunate in that way,” she said.

Stage two restrictions allow restaurants, cafes and pubs across Queensland to seat up to 20 patrons.

However, these businesses must maintain a one person per 4 square metres rule and keep up with hygiene and cleaning practices.

Aussies Pizza would only be able to seat 12 customers due to the social distancing rules.

They have decided to keep the cafe area closed during this period and will wait for further restrictions to be lifted before customers can dine in.

Stage three restrictions is expected to be implemented on July 10.