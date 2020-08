Plans for $16b in mining projects across Isaac, Whitsunday

THERE are dozens of mining projects worth more than $16 billion in the pipeline for the Isaac and Whitsunday region.

That's according to the Greater Whitsunday Alliance Regional Projects Development Register update.

The register highlights the projects planned across the region, including a dollar figure, start and finish dates and project status.

GW3 chief executive Kylie Porter said the data presented in the register demonstrated the region's economic strength and provided interested stakeholders with a better understanding of development activity within the region.

She said the total value of projects listed was up $9.3 billion from last year, with 38 more projects listed.

Greater Whitsunday Alliance chief executive Kylie Porter

The Regional Projects Development Register is produced annually.

The data was sourced through Cordell Connect, a database for residential, commercial, industrial, community, engineering and mining projects.

Full list of mining projects in pipeline (including construction services etc)

Mackay: Nil

Isaac:

ANGLO AMERICAN AQUILA PROJECT:

Cost: $1,000,000

Start: January 14, 2021

Completion: January 14, 2022

Status: Possible

ANGLO AMERICAN AQUILA PROJECT - BSL AND AFC DRIVES OVERHAUL

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: January 14, 2021

Completion: January 14, 2022

Status: Registrations

ANGLO AMERICAN AQUILA PROJECT - CONTINUOUS MINER CM003 OVERHAUL

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: January 14, 2021

Completion: January 14, 2022

Status: Registrations

ANGLO AMERICAN AQUILA PROJECT - LHDS AND GRADER OVERHAUL

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: January 14, 2021

Completion: January 14, 2022

Status: Registrations

ANGLO AMERICAN AQUILA PROJECT - LONGWALL SHIELDS AND PANS

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: January 14, 2021

Completion: January 14, 2022

Status: Registrations

ANGLO AMERICAN AQUILA PROJECT - REAL TIME GAS MONITORING

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: January 14, 2021

Completion: January 14, 2022

Status: Registrations

ANGLO AMERICAN AQUILA PROJECT - SHEARER OVERHAUL

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: January 14, 2021

Completion: January 14, 2022

Status: Registrations

ANGLO AMERICAN AQUILA PROJECT - SURFACE CONVEYOR

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: January 14, 2021

Completion: January 14, 2022

Status: Registrations

ANTHONY MOLYBDENUM PROJECT

Cost: $4,000,000.00

Start: July 1, 2026

Completion: December 31, 2036

Status: Early

ATP814P BOWEN BASIN CSG & SHALE PROJECT

Cost: $5,000,000

Start: July 1, 2022

Completion: December 31, 2027

Status: Possible

BEE CREEK THERMAL COAL PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000

Start: May 22, 2019

Completion: Not available

Status: Not available

BELYANDO GOLD PROJECT

Cost: $4,000,000

Start: July 15, 2023

Completion: December 31, 3038

Status: Early

BLACKRIDGE GOLD PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000

Start: May 31, 2028

Completion: May 31, 2038

Status: Early

BLAIR ATHOL COAL OPERATIONS RECOMMENCEMENT

Cost: $10,000,000

Start: August 30, 2017

Completion: August 30, 2024

Status: Commenced

BLAIR ATHOL COAL OPERATIONS RECOMMENCEMENT - SOLAR POWER STATION

Cost: $20,000,000

Start: November 15, 2017

Completion: February 15, 2018

Status: Commenced

BROUGHTON COAL PROJECT

Cost: $10,000,000

Start: June 15, 2026

Completion: December 31, 2036

Status: Deferred

BROUGHTON COAL PROJECT - MINE INFRASTRUCTURE AREA

Cost: $2,000,000

Start: January 24, 2025

Completion: June 24, 2025

Status: Deferred

BROUGHTON COAL PROJECT - PROCESSING PLANT

Cost: $10,000,000

Start: March 15, 2025

Completion: December 31, 2025

Status: Deferred

BROUGHTON COAL PROJECT - RAIL LOOP & TRAIN LOAD OUT FACILITY

Cost: $2,000,000

Start: January 20, 2025

Completion: July 20, 2025

Status: Deferred

BYERWEN COAL PROJECT

Cost: $1,760,000,000

Start: December 15, 2017

Completion: December 31, 2064

Status: Commended

CARMICHAEL RAIL & COAL MINE PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000,000

Start: October 1, 2019

Completion: December 1, 2021

Status: Commenced

CAVAL RIDGE SOUTHERN CIRCUIT

Cost: $200,000,000

Start: October 20, 2018

Completion: June 20, 2028

Status: Commenced

CHINA STONE COAL PROJECT

Cost: $6,000,000,000

Start: June 6, 2019

Completion:

Status: Possible

CHINA STONE COAL PROJECT - ACCOMMODATION VILLAGE

Cost: $10,000,000

Start: June 6, 2019

Status: Possible

CHINA STONE COAL PROJECT - AIRSTRIP

Cost: $5,000,000

Start: June 6, 2019

Status: Possible

CHINA STONE COAL PROJECT - COAL HANDLING & PREPARATION PLANTS

Cost: $20,000,000

Start: June 6, 2019

Status: Possible

CHINA STONE COAL PROJECT - POWER STATION

Cost: $50,000,000

Start: June 6, 2019

Status: Possible

CHINA STONE COAL PROJECT - POWER STATION WASTE STORAGE FACILITY

Cost: $2,000,000

Start: June 6, 2019

Status: Possible

CHINA STONE COAL PROJECT - RAIL LOOP & TRAIN LOADING FACILITIES

Cost: $30,000,000

Start: June 6, 2019

Status: Possible

CHINA STONE COAL PROJECT - STOCKPILES

Cost: $2,000,000

Start: June 6, 2019

Status: Possible

CHINA STONE COAL PROJECT - WORKSHOPS

Cost: $5,000,000.00

Start: June 6, 2019

Status: Possible

CLERMONT JOINT VENTURE COPPER GOLD PROJECT - DISNEY

Cost: $5,000,000.00

Start: July 15, 2025

Completion: December 31, 2035

Status: Early

CLERMONT JOINT VENTURE COPPER PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: July 1, 2025

Completion: December 31, 2035

Status: Early

CLERMONT GOLD PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: July 1, 2027

Completion: December 31, 2036

Status: Early

CODRILLA COAL PROJECT

Cost: $50,000,000.00

Start: March 27, 2018

Status: Possible

CODRILLA COAL PROJECT - ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: March 27, 2018

Status: Possible

CODRILLA COAL PROJECT - BATHHOUSE

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: March 27, 2018

Status: Possible

CODRILLA COAL PROJECT - DAMS

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: March 27, 2018

Status: Possible

CODRILLA COAL PROJECT - ELECTRICITY LINE & SUBSTATION

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: March 27, 2018

Status: Possible

CODRILLA COAL PROJECT - FUEL STORAGE AREA

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: March 27, 2018

Status: Possible

CODRILLA COAL PROJECT - HAUL ROAD

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: March 27, 2018

Status: Possible

CODRILLA COAL PROJECT - SEWERAGE PLANT

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: March 27, 2018

Status: Possible

CODRILLA COAL PROJECT - WATER PIPELINE

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: March 27, 2018

Status: Possible

CODRILLA COAL PROJECT - WORKSHOP AREA

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: March 27, 2018

Status: Possible

DEGULLA COAL PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: September 13, 2017

Status: Possible

DENHAM PARK COAL PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: March 15, 2028

Completion: March 15, 2038

Status: Early

DRUMMOND COAL PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: July 15, 2025

Completion: December 31, 2035

Status: Early

DYSART EAST COAL MINE PROJECT

Cost: $5,000,000.00

Start: May 27, 2023

Completion: May 27, 2042

Status: Possible

EAGLE DOWNS JOINT VENTURE METALLURGICAL COAL PROJECT

Cost: $1,130,000,000.00

Start: September 1, 2025

Completion: December 31, 2049

Status: Early

EAGLE DOWNS JOINT VENTURE METALLURGICAL COAL PROJECT - 132KV 11KV ELECTRICAL SWITCHYARD

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: September 27, 2020

Completion: September 27, 2021

Status: Registrations

EAGLE DOWNS JOINT VENTURE METALLURGICAL COAL PROJECT - 701A WATER STORAGE DAM CONSTRUCTION

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: September 27, 2020

Completion: September 27, 2021

Status: Registrations

EAGLE DOWNS JOINT VENTURE METALLURGICAL COAL PROJECT - DEVELOPMENT EQUIPMENT - PROCUREMENT

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: September 27, 2020

Completion: September 27, 2021

Status: Registrations

EAGLE DOWNS JOINT VENTURE METALLURGICAL COAL PROJECT - IN-SEAM DEVELOPMENT

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: October 11, 2020

Completion: October 11, 2021

Status: Registrations

EAGLE DOWNS JOINT VENTURE METALLURGICAL COAL PROJECT - LONGWALL EQUIPMENT - PROCUREMENT

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: September 26, 2020

Completion: September 27, 2021

Status: Registrations

EAGLE DOWNS JOINT VENTURE METALLURGICAL COAL PROJECT - RO WATER TREATMENT PLANT

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: September 27, 2020

Completion: September 27, 2021

Status: Registrations

EAGLEFIELD COAL OPERATIONS EXPANSION

Cost: $80,000,000.00

Start: April 26, 2018

Status: Possible

EASTERN GALILEE COAL PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: January 24, 2018

ELLENSFIELD COAL OPERATIONS EXPANSION

Cost: $640,000,000.00

Start: September 12, 2017

FOXLEIGH COAL OPERATIONS EXTENSION - FOXLEIGH PLAINS

Cost: $50,000,000.00

Start: May 22, 2019

FOXLEIGH COAL OPERATIONS EXTENSION - FOXLEIGH PLAINS MINE INDUSTRIAL AREA

Cost: $10,000,000.00

Start: October 12, 2018

HAIL CREEK COAL OPERATIONS EXPANSION

Cost: $750,000,000.00

Start: July 1, 2022

Completion: June 20, 2024

Status: Deferred

HILLALONG COAL PROJECT

Cost: $75,000,000.00

Start: June 15, 2025

Completion: December 31, 2031

Status: Possible

HILLALONG COAL PROJECT - ACCOMMODATION CAMP

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: February 3, 2024

Completion: July 31, 2024

Status: Possible

HILLALONG COAL PROJECT - COAL HANDLING & PREPARATION PLANT

Cost: $5,000,000.00

Start: December 15, 2024

Completion: June 15, 2025

Status: Possible

HILLALONG COAL PROJECT - HAUL ROADS

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: December 21, 2024

Completion: April 20, 2025

Status: Possible

HILLALONG COAL PROJECT - ROM COAL STOCKPILE

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: December 15, 2024

Completion: May 15, 2025

Status: Possible

HILLALONG COAL PROJECT - SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT

Cost: $3,000,000.00

Start: December 15, 2024

Completion: August 15, 2025

Status: Possible

HILLALONG COAL PROJECT - WATER SUPPLY PIPELINE

Cost: $4,000,000.00

Start: November 25, 2024

Completion: March 25, 2025

Status: Possible

HILLALONG JOINT VENTURE COAL PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: October 13, 2027

Completion: October 13, 2037

Status: Early

IRONBARK 1 COAL PROJECT

Cost: $20,000,000.00

Start: February 1, 2020

Completion: February 1, 2040

Status: Possible

ISAAC DOWNS COAL PROJECT

Cost: $20,000,000.00

Start: June 14, 2022

Completion: June 14, 2032

Status: Early

ISAAC PLAINS EAST COAL PROJECT

Cost: $7,800,000.00

Start: August 20, 2018

Completion: June 20, 2026

Status: Commenced

ISAAC PLAINS UNDERGROUND MINE

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: March 8, 2022

Completion: March 8, 2023

Status: Early

ISAAC RIVER COKING COAL PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: December 7, 2027

Completion: December 7, 2037

Status: Early

KARIN COKING COAL PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: March 8, 2028

Completion: March 8, 2038

Status: Early

MOORLANDS COAL PROJECT

Cost: $148,000,000.00

Start: January 24, 2018

MOORVALE COAL OPERATIONS - UNDERGROUND PROJECT

Cost: $5,000,000.00

Start: April 26, 2018

Cost: Possible

MORANBAH COAL PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: June 9, 2019

MORANBAH SOUTH COAL PROJECT

Cost: $1,000,000,000.00

Start: March 27, 2018

Status: Possible

MOUNT CLARK WEST COPPER GOLD PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: August 2, 2028

Completion: August 2, 2038

Status: Early

MOUNT HILLALONG/KENNIS CREEK JOINT VENTURE COAL PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: November 8, 2018

NEW LENTON COAL PROJECT

Cost: $10,000,000.00

Start: July 15, 2027

Completion: July 31, 2047

Status: Possible

NEW LENTON COAL PROJECT - COAL HANDLING & PREPARATION PLANT

Cost: $5,000,000.00

Start: July 15, 2027

Completion: June 15, 2025

NEW LENTON COAL PROJECT - INFRASTRUCTURE

Cost: $4,000,000.00

Start: January 1, 2025

Completion: August 4, 2025

Status: Possible

NEW LENTON COAL PROJECT - POWER SUPPLY

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: January 25, 2025

Completion: March 25, 2025

Status: Possible

NEW LENTON COAL PROJECT - RAIL LOAD OUT FACILITY

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: January 25, 2025

Completion: March 25, 2025

Status: Possible

NEW LENTON COAL PROJECT - ROAD REALIGNMENT

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: January 25, 2025

Completion: April 25, 2025

Status: Possible

NEWLANDS COAL OPERATIONS VILLAGE EXTENSION

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: 8/03/2018

NEWLANDS COAL OPERATIONS EASTERN CREEK & NORTHERN UNDERGROUND EXTENSIONS

Cost: $155,000,000.00

Start: July 17, 2018

Status: Possible

NORTH GOONYELLA UNDERGROUND FIBRE INSTALLATION

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: October 4, 2019

OAKY CREEK COAL OPERATIONS - OFFICES & MUSTER AREA

Cost: $3,000,000.00

Start: December 10, 2018

OLIVE DOWNS JOINT VENTURE COAL PROJECT

Cost: $1,009,000,000.00

Start: July 1, 2021

Completion: December 31, 2029

Status: Possible

OLIVE DOWNS JOINT VENTURE COAL PROJECT - ACCESS ROADS

Cost: $3,000,000.00

Start: June 15, 2021

Completion: December 30, 2021

Status: Possible

OLIVE DOWNS JOINT VENTURE COAL PROJECT - ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

Cost: $1,500,000.00

Start: June 15, 2021

Completion: December 30, 2021

Status: Possible

OLIVE DOWNS JOINT VENTURE COAL PROJECT - AMENITIES BUILDINGS

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: February 15, 2021

Completion: June 30, 2021

Status: Possible

OLIVE DOWNS JOINT VENTURE COAL PROJECT - CRIB ROOMS

Cost: $1,200,000.00

Start: February 2, 2021

Completion: June 30, 2021

Status: Possible

OLIVE DOWNS JOINT VENTURE COAL PROJECT - HAUL ROADS

Cost: $5,000,000.00

Start: February 2, 2021

Completion: June 30, 2021

Status: Possible

RED HILL COAL PROJECT

Cost: $100,000,000.00

Start: January 1, 2028

Completion: June 30, 2052

Status: Deferred

ROCKWOOD COAL PROJECT

Cost: $10,000,000.00

Start: July 15, 2025

Completion: December 1, 2033

Status: Early

SARAJI EAST COAL PROJECT

Cost: $100,000,000.00

Start: October 20, 2023

Completion: October 20, 2033

Status: Early

SARAJI EAST COAL PROJECT - ACCOMMODATION FACILITY

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: January 15, 2023

Completion: June 30, 2023

Status: Early

SARAJI EAST COAL PROJECT - COAL HANDLING & PREPARATION PLANT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: February 1, 2023

Completion: July 31, 2023

Status: Early

SARAJI EAST COAL PROJECT - CONVEYOR SYSTEM

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: March 15, 2023

Completion: November 15, 2023

Status: Early

SARAJI EAST COAL PROJECT - GAS DRAINAGE BORES

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: June 27, 2023

Completion: December 27, 2023

Status: Early

SARAJI EAST COAL PROJECT - MINE INFRASTRUCTURE AREA

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: February 15, 2023

Completion: December 15, 2023

Status: Early

SARAJI EAST COAL PROJECT - POWERLINE RELOCATION

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: June 27, 2023

Completion: December 27, 2023

Status: Early

SARAJI EAST COAL PROJECT - RAIL SPUR & BALLOON LOOP & SIGNALLING SYSTEM

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: April 1, 2023

Completion: November 10, 2023

Status: Early

SARAJI EAST COAL PROJECT - ROM STOCKPILE & PRODUCT STOCKPILE PADS

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: March 15, 2023

Completion: October 30, 2023

Status:

SARAJI EAST COAL PROJECT - TAILINGS STORAGE FACILITY

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: June 27, 2023

Completion: December 27, 2023

Status: Early

SARAJI EAST COAL PROJECT - UNDERGROUND COAL MINE

Cost: $5,000,000.00

Start: June 20, 2023

Completion: February 20, 2024

Status: Early

SARAJI EAST COAL PROJECT - WATER PIPELINE RELOCATION

Cost: $1,000,000.00

Start: June 20, 2023

Completion: December 20, 2023

Status: Early

SIENNA & ELECTRA COAL PROJECT

Cost: $5,000,000.00

Start: March 26, 2018

Status: Deferred

SOUTH CLERMONT COAL PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: July 1, 2024

Completion: December 31, 2034

Status: Deferred

VERMONT EAST COAL PROJECT

Cost: $5,000,000.00

Start: March 27, 2018

WILLUNGA COAL PROJECT

Cost: $5,000,000.00

Start: April 26, 2018

Status: Deferred

WILSON CREEK COAL PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: March 8, 2028

Completion: March 8, 2038

Status: Early

WINCHESTER SOUTH COKING COAL PROJECT

Cost: $10,000,000.00

Start: April 5, 2024

Completion: April 15, 2054

Status: Early

WOLFGANG COAL PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: March 8, 2028

Completion: March 8, 2038

Status: Early

Whitsunday:

ABBOT POINT DEVELOPMENT WORKS - ONSHORE INVESTIGATION DRILLING

Cost: $5,000,000.00

Start: 10/06/2021

Completion: 10/12/2022

Status: Possible

ATP 688P BOWEN BASIN CSG PROJECT - TILBROOK/MOUNT SAINT MARTIN

Cost: $10,000,000.00

Start: 15/07/2023

Completion: 31/12/2033

Status: Early

EDINBURGH PARK GOLD PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: 10/05/2025

Completion: 10/05/2035

Status: Early

GALILEE (CHINA FIRST) COAL PROJECT - RAIL CORRIDOR

Cost: $100,000,000.00

Start: 12/10/2018

Status: Possible

HILL 212 GOLD SILVER PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: 2/08/2028

Completion: 2/08/2038

Status: Early

JAX COAL PROJECT

Cost: $15,000,000.00

Start: 15/07/2012

Completion: 31/12/2025

Status: Commenced

JOHNNY CAKE GOLD SILVER COPPER PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: 15/07/2025

Completion: 31/12/2033

Status: Early

MOUNT CARLTON UNDERGROUND MINE

Cost: $60,000,000.00

Start: 10/01/2021

Completion: 10/01/2025

Status: Commenced

MOUNT COOLON GOLD PROJECT

Cost: $25,170,000.00

Start: 11/12/2025

Completion: 11/12/2035

Status: Possible

MOUNT COOLON GOLD PROJECT - CIL PLANT

Cost: $12,112,000.00

Start: 7/12/2024

Completion: 7/12/2025

Status: Possible

MOUNT COOLON GOLD PROJECT - EUGENIA MINING INFRASTRUCTURE

Cost: $1,231,000.00

Start: 7/12/2024

Completion: 7/12/2025

Start: Possible

MOUNT COOLON GOLD PROJECT - HEAP LEACH PLANT

Cost: $8,312,000.00

Start: 7/12/2024

Completion: 7/12/2025

Status: Possible

MOUNT COOLON GOLD PROJECT - KOALA MINING INFRASTRUCTURE

Cost: $1,033,000.00

Start: 7/12/2025

Completion: 7/12/2026

Status: Possible

NORTH GAILILEE BASIN RAIL (NGBR) CARMICHAEL RAIL PROJECT

Cost: $100,000,000.00

Start: 1/12/2021

Completion: 30/12/2023

Status: Firm

TWIN HILLS GOLD PROJECT

Cost: $2,000,000.00

Start: 11/01/2028

Completion: 11/01/2038

Status: Early