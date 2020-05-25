Seven-star health spa unlike any seen before

DEVELOPERS want to create a seven-star tourist attraction unlike anything ever seen in Far North Queensland - but it would mean the loss of a large chunk of bushland for one beachside suburb.

Chinese development company New Land Group plans to build a new live-in wellness centre in a hectare of scrub across the road from the Yorkeys Knob Boating Club.

It includes 64 units for short-term accommodation, a two-storey central facilities building with a lobby, two restaurants - one serving Chinese cuisine, the other sticking to a western menu - and a spa, a gym, and a further three spa treatment rooms.

The proposal is just one of many "Sojourn and Healing Tourism Chain" projects on New Land Group's books.

Developer New Land Cairns has unveiled plans to build the massive Yorkeys Knob Wellness Centre with 64 short-term accommodation units, two restaurants and multiple spas combining Chinese healing culture with the international "healing vacation" model in what is currently bushland at 46-50 Buckley St in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The company plans to open 12 of the centres across the world over the next five years - three in Australia, two in New Zealand, one in Thailand and six in China.

The document states the global chain will be worth about $1.4 billion and attract some of the world's most affluent people.

"With the customised operation model, the high-end customer base of sojourn and healing tourism include international celebrities, politicians, business elite and gold-collar employees, et cetera," it says.

Programs will focus on traditional Chinese medicine, diet therapy, exercise, spa and "Zen and tea healing", with the restaurants closed to any members of the general public not staying at the resort.

The plan states 17,280 guests are expected to stay at the centre annually, at a daily rate of $1000 per head.

"It will provide an excellent platform for the people of Australia and China to carry forward the communication of Chinese cuisine technology in cultural exchange, enable the Australian people to learn more about multiculture (sic) and increase opportunities to learn more about the local conditions and customs of Australia, whilst enjoying the beautiful scenery," it goes on.

The council is yet to make a decision on the matter.

