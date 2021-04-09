Playboy Mansion’s sex rule exposed

Former Playboy bunny Kendra Wilkinson says she's trying to move on after Girls Next Door co-star Holly Madison rehashed their years-long feud in a new podcast.

"Dude … it's 2021," Wilkinson, 35, commented on an Instagram post this week about Madison's Call Her Daddy interview, in which the 41-year-old reflected on their past friendship and time together in the Playboy Mansion.

She added in a second comment, "Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on."

Hugh Hefner in 2005, with Holly Madison (C) and Kendra Wilkinson (R) watching on. Picture: AP

When one commenter accused Wilkinson of "hating" on Madison, the Kendra on Top alum replied, "How am I hating. She's [the] one out there. I'm all love now baby."

But when another Instagram user wrote that Madison shouldn't be "shamed" for sharing her experience, Wilkinson softened her stance.

"OK if you believe this will help women then I will try to understand," she conceded. "I wish I had more time with Holly to understand this side … I wish her the best in life and this helps heal her."

Wilkinson's response came after Madison claimed that all women had to sleep with the late Hugh Hefner before moving into the mansion, debunking Wilkinson's previous insistence that she was not intimate with the Playboy founder beforehand.

"I had to sleep with him first," the Holly's World alum said on Wednesday's episode of the Barstool Sports podcast. "I'm not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him. No way."

Madison also claimed sex with Hefner was "basic" and "boring," and said she was glad she never got pregnant.

Holly and Kendra starred in a Playboy mansion-set reality show with Hugh.

"I knew it was because of him. I was healthy. He was just too old," she explained. "When I had first gotten into that situation and something happened in my mind that first night I had sex where I felt like, 'OK I did that. I like breached my own boundaries and I wasn't comfortable with it. Now I have to make this situation into something.' I almost locked myself into this box."

As for her relationship with her former fellow Playboy bunnies, Madison said that she and Bridget Marquardt had "always been close. We've always been friends since day one. Asked if she has a relationship with Wilkinson, she said: "No."

Madison and Wilkinson have long been open about having beef with each other. Wilkinson previously claimed they had to pretend to be friends on the E! series, and she has also blasted Madison's memoir, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, claiming the book was a form of "revenge."

Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson on the cover of Playboy magazine, March 2008. Picture: Playboy

The duo starred in six seasons of The Girls Next Door from 2005 to 2010 alongside co-star 47-year-old Bridget Marquardt and Hefner, who died in September 2017 at age 91.

Wilkinson, who recently became a real estate agent, married Hank Baskett in 2009, but they divorced in 2019. They share two children together.

Meanwhile, Madison was most recently linked to Zack Bagans before their February break-up. She was previously married to Pasquale Rotella for four years, with their union ending in 2018.

