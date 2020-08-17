PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Local rider on track for national success

Luca Turton racing in round one of the South East Queensland MTB series in Wondai. (Picture: Dylan Provan Visuals)

Luca Turton racing in round one of the South East Queensland MTB series in Wondai. (Picture: Dylan Provan Visuals)

SOUTH Burnett mountain bike rider Luca Turton is this weeks player of the week after finishing 2nd place in the U17 women's category at round one of the South East Queensland Mountain Bike Series in Wondai.

Turton finished three laps of the cross-country short track in 35 minutes in 22 seconds, narrowly beating Isabella St Pierre by one second.

The winner of the race was national champion Hayley Oakes, who is setting the benchmark for Turton to chase.

Turton said it was great to have an event on the local trails.

“It’s cool to have an event in Wondai, usually I have to wake up at 3am to go and compete so to sleep in till 7am was so good,” Turton said.

“It was a really good event, I came second on both days, behind the national champion who is really hard to race against.

“I really like the Nanango trails, however Wondai is my favourite.”

Turton made the transition from soccer to mountain biking about three years ago when she received a bike when she was in grade seven.

Now in year 10, Turton finished 7th at nationals earlier this year and continues to hone in her skills on her 500 metre long backyard track.

Turton said she is looking forward to her next event on the Gold Coast.

“I have a track at home I practice on, it goes downhill into some jumps and then has a steep climb back up to the top,’ Turton said.

“I usually spend about an hour and a half training on the track and if the weather is bad I jump on the indoor bike.

“My next event is at the end of the month at the Nerang State Forest on the Gold Coast.”

Turton said she hopes to follow in the footsteps of world champion Kate Courtney.

Every Monday the South Burnett Times will be shining a light on athletes who make outstanding achievements in the world of sport.

If you know a talented athlete deserving of being recognised send an email to tristan.evert@southburnetttimes.com.au