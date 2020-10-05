PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Sanewski finds wickets in A grade debut

Sanewski bowling for the U16 South Burnett Cricket Side last year. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

AFTER rising through the ranks of the junior South Burnett competition, Nick Sanewski made his debut for the Murgon District Cricket Club in the A grade t20 cup.

The A grade t20 cup features six teams from the Gympie and South Burnett regions.

Sanewski wasted no time showing why he belongs in the senior competition, taking two wickets in his debut match against the Gympie Colts.

He bowled four overs taking two wickets for eleven runs, helping Murgon to a five wicket victory.

In his second game against Western Gympie he bowled four overs, taking three wickets for six runs, helping Murgon to a 34 point run.

Sanewski said he was a little nervous to make his debut.

“It was good to make my debut, I was a little bit nervous but it felt good to get out there and play,” Sanewski said.

“It was a good game against the Colts, it was nice and close between the two teams and it was competitive.”

Sanewski has been playing cricket since he was about eight years old and has become a regular in the South Burnett Cricket side.

Murgon will come up against the Gympie Valleys Cricket Club for round four of the A Grade t20 Cup this weekend October 10.