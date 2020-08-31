PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Nanango brothers break school records

Every Monday the South Burnett Times will be shining a light on athletes who make outstanding achievements in the world of sport.

HARRISON AND COOPER WEIL

The two brothers from Nanango State High School have dominated their school athletics carnival, winning almost every event for their respective age groups, smashing several records in the process.

Harrison and Cooper Weil are two up and coming South Burnett athletes with bright futures in the sporting world.

Harrison (year 10) won every event except one, breaking the long jump record set in 1996, the triple jump record set in 1987 and the 400m record set in 1986.

Cooper (year 7) also came away with first place in every event except one, breaking records in discus, triple jump, shot put, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and equalled the long jump record previously set by his brother.

Cooper and Harrison Weil both won every event except one at their school athletics carnival. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Cooper said there is definitely a bit of brotherly rivalry going on.

“I was confident about breaking those records heading into the carnival and if I didn’t I wouldn’t of been disappointed as they were my brothers records, Cooper said.

“For a while it was hard to train with the COVID lockdowns. I didn’t really train for a few weeks but I managed to get back into it with all the spare time I had.

“When I found out I had broken the records I was pretty excited because not only were they Harrison’s records, they were also some pretty big personal bests for me.”



In the past few weeks Cooper has competed in the All School cross country championships where he finished 12th in a field of south east Queensland's top runners.

He then represented South Burnett at the Wide Bay basketball trials where he was selected in the Wide Bay team to compete a the state trials held at Carrara in October.

Cooper will also be competing at the Queensland Athletics State Cross Country Championships in Ipswich on the 5th of September.

Cooper and Harrison Weil. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Harrison said it was always a goal for him to break records at the athletics carnival.

“I worked hard for it, I really only missed a few days of training because of COVID and still managed to run, throw and jump when I had time,” Harrison said.

“I’m not super happy when my brother break my records, but it is a good stretch for him to achieve it.

“It was always in the back of my mind to break records and I was pretty happy when I managed to beat them.”

Both Harrison and Cooper are regulars at the Nanango Little Athletics Club, ready to sign up for another season at the clubs sign on day on September 6.