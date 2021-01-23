Players put through their paces at league development camp

The Beyond the Nest development camp tested players both mentally and physically. Photo/Contributed

The next generation of South Burnett rugby league players were pushed to their limits last weekend at the Beyond the Nest rugby league development camp in Murgon.

The camp tested players both mentally and physically while focusing on teaching the boys life skills and how to become a productive member of their communities.

Over 50 players took part in the three day camp taking part in fitness sessions, rugby league drills as well as listening to guest speakers.

Players took part in drills and fitness sessions. Photo/Contributed

South Burnett Rugby League president Scott Prendergast said the camp is not just about footy.

“The camp is about developing youth the fit within their community and fit in well,” Prendergast said.

“We have a philosophy by getting everything right on and off the field we will create better people who contribute to the game we love.



“The guys were tested both mentally and physically and really put through their paces.”

The three day camp had players running through water, carrying logs, doing drills and timed team races.

It was led by several high level coaches such as Dennis Moore and Blake Mara.

Beyond the Nest co-ordinator Carl Braithwaite said having the coaches on board was a real boost.

“Having such wonderful coaches, such highly credential coaches coach our kids was remarkable but having them both from the South Burnett was an inspiration to the kids,” Braithwaite said.

“Blake Mara returned to the program and provided insight into the lives of a professional footballer providing quality coaching and leadership to the group.”

The program featured high level coaches like Dennis Moore. Photo/Contributed.

The program has been running for three years and is showing clear success with 11 players recently selected in Wide Bay squads.

Players will now turn their attention to the up and coming local season with the U15s, U16s and U18s set to compete in the Toowoomba competition.