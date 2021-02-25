Menu
Brodie Lees appeared in the Bundaberg court house after police foundÂ methylamphetamine and drug utensils in his possession.
News

‘PLAYING WITH FIRE’: Man told drug habit not under control

Rhylea Millar
25th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
After appearing in court four times on drug related charges a Magistrate has told a man who refused probation that he is "fooled" if he thinks he has tackled his drug issues.

Pleading guilty to contravening police, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and utensils or pipes which had been used, Brodie James Lees appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Lees was intercepted by police on December 12 where a search of his vehicle found less than 2g of methylamphetamine, clip-seal bags, scales and a used pipe.

Admitting the items belonged to him, Lees then failed to provide his identifying particulars to police days later on December 20.

The court heard the defendant was working full-time, had not faced court since 2019 and was not keen on the idea of probation as he believed his drug use was under control.

Magistrate Anthony Maloney said while he would not enforce probation on this occasion it was up to the defendant to do something about it.

"This is the fourth time you've been in court for a drug offence now since 2017," Magistrate Moloney said.

"If you think that you have the use of methylamphetamine under control, you are fooled - you are playing with fire even if you are using it recreationally."

Lees was fined $1000 and convictions were recorded.

