Concerns escalate over vaccine overdose 'breaking confidence'
News

Plea as COVID-19 fragments found in SEQ sewage

by Janelle Miles
25th Feb 2021 7:43 PM
COVID-19 viral fragments have been detected at two southeast Queensland wastewater treatment plants in the latest sewage analysis.

The positive samples were taken from a sewage plant at Luggage Point, serving Brisbane's north and some inner-city suburbs on Brisbane's southside, and at bayside Victoria Point.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young repeated calls for people to get tested for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, if they developed symptoms, no matter how mild.

"We are concerned by the new variants that are emerging overseas that are more contagious than previous variants we have seen in Queensland," Dr Young said.

"It is critical we detect any cases that we may not be aware of as quickly as possible through our testing system, to contain any potential spread."

 

The Luggage Point sewage treatment plant in Pinkenba. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Queensland has not had a local case of the pandemic virus since January 11 - 45 days ago.

Dr Young said it was possible the latest positive sewage results related to previous COVID-19 cases that were continuing to shed viral fragments but were no longer infectious.

Queensland recorded one new case of SARS-CoV-2 in the 24 hours to today, taking the number of confirmed infections in the state to 1324.

Eight of those cases remain active. The latest case was overseas acquired in a person who was in hotel quarantine.

Details on COVID-19 testing clinics here.

brisbane coronavirus covid-19 redlands sewage

