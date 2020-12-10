'Please don’t deport the man who killed my mother'

THE daughter of a woman killed in a crash caused by a garbage truck driver says her mum wouldn’t want the offender to be deported for his crime

Muhammed Shah Newaz, 32, pleaded guilty in the Darwin Supreme Court on Wednesday to driving a motor vehicle causing harm or death, over the 2019 incident that resulted in the death of 51-year-old health care worker Trish Bartlett.

Newaz, who has never been in custody for the offending, is set to face a head prison sentence of at least 12 months.

This means his Australian working visa will automatically be cancelled unless he successfully applies to have the decision overturned by the Immigration Minister.

However, Ms Bartlett's daughter Rachael Sellers told media outside court that she did not want Newaz to be deported.

"Just with everything going on in the world, with COVID, I don't think it's fair or humane to send someone away," she said.

"He can do his time here in Australia.

"She (Ms Bartlett) was a lover, and she would not want him to be deported.

"She would be telling me 'Rachael, he knows what he has to live with, he was there, he doesn't need to suffer anymore than he has to'."

Rachael Sellers with her daughter April outside the Darwin Supreme Court. Picture: Sarah Matthews

Ms Sellers said the death of her mother "flipped her life upside down".

"My mum was my rock, she was my best friend," she said.

"We drove to work and home (together) every day, but I was pregnant and I took the day off that day, so obviously I'm very lucky to be alive, as well as April (Ms Seller's young daughter).

"She was a kind loving person.

"Learning to be in this world without her is hard."

Shah Newaz leaving the Darwin Supreme Court with lawyer Ray Murphy after pleading guilty. Picture: Sarah Matthews

The court heard Newaz was driving a Cleanaway garbage truck inbound along McMillans Rd in Berrimah at around 4.45pm on July 30.

At the crest of the road, the offender failed to see traffic backed up from the roundabout and continued driving at 81km/h before smashing into the back of another car.

The truck then veered over to the other side of the road into ongoing traffic, causing a head-on crash with Ms Bartlett, who died at the scene.

Newaz tested negative for both alcohol and drugs at the scene of the crash.

"The effect that this incident, the taking of that innocent life, has been devastating for him," Newaz's lawyer Ray Murphy said.

The matter has been adjourned to Friday for sentencing submissions.

