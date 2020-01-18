Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Donald Rabbitt was killed at Blackwater's Curragh mine on Sunday.
Donald Rabbitt was killed at Blackwater's Curragh mine on Sunday.
Opinion

Please, no more death on our roads or in our mines

Rae Wilson
, rae.wilson@newsregionalmedia.com.au
18th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER week; another mine death and another two fatal car crashes killing three people.

We've had a horror end to 2019 and a shocking start to 2020.

This has to stop.

It's bad enough our bodies are increasingly subject to disease, often indiscriminately, sometimes because of lifestyle.

But surely mine deaths and fatal car crashes are preventable.

We all need to spend more time not only checking our own behaviour behind the wheel but being ever vigilant of the drivers around us.

 

Luke Bruton was one of two people who died in a car crash near Emerald on Monday.
Luke Bruton was one of two people who died in a car crash near Emerald on Monday.

When heartbroken dad Robin Rabbitt talked to us this week, he said he just wanted answers about how his son died and how he could have been left alone under a 4.5 tonne tyre.

He was horrified to hear the investigation could take two years but, like our justice system, family after family are waiting distressingly long periods to get answers.

The State Government and the mines need to pull their fingers out and get answers sooner, and find solutions to this utter mess.

editorial fatal car crashes mine death opinion rae wilson
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers rejoice as 100mm of rainfall tops up dams and rivers

        premium_icon Farmers rejoice as 100mm of rainfall tops up dams and rivers

        News Empty dams are filling up, dry paddocks have turned into mud pits and the cobwebs have been washed out of the rain gauge at long last.

        Safety issues force business to stop collecting lids

        premium_icon Safety issues force business to stop collecting lids

        News This business is turning away donations after a national charity campaign come to...

        Speaking with signs: Auslan courses coming to Kingaroy

        Speaking with signs: Auslan courses coming to Kingaroy

        News Accredited para-professional sign language interpreter David Wallis will be running...

        Fiery council debate over building second rail trail

        premium_icon Fiery council debate over building second rail trail

        Council News Councillor argues second Burnett Rail Trail would boost business, but mayor says...