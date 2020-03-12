Menu
FAMILY AFFAIR: Brothers Alex and Zach Farmilo and sisters Abbey and Georgia Kapernick are heading to the Little Athletics State Championships this weekend. Picture: Tristan Evert
Athletics

Plenty of sibling rivalry in play at Little Athletics

Tristan Evert
12th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
SOUTH Burnett Little Athletics Club is a family affair which will be demonstrated when three sets of siblings make up the group of 10 heading to the Little Athletics State Championships in Brisbane this weekend.

Zach and Alex Farmilo, Emily and Jenali Bolden and Abbey and Georgia Kapernick have all qualified for the state titles.

Zach, who will compete in the 400m race, said he loved how Little Athletics offered the chance to run around and compete in so many different events.

“I have been doing little athletics for two or three years and I enjoy doing lots of different events,” he said.

“My favourite event is the 400m race and that is the event both me and my brother are best at.

“We definitely push each other and help each other improve.”

Zach will compete in the U13 400m race, while his brother Alex will take to the track in the U11 400m race.

Another set of siblings who know their way around an athletics track are Georgia and Abbey Kapernick.

Abbey said she had competed at the state titles numerous times, and despite her experience was still a little nervous.

“I have been doing Little Athletics for about 11 years and my favourite events are high jump, long jump and hurdles,” she said.

“I will also be competing in the national athletics titles the week after state so it’s a busy couple of weeks for me.

“I am a little nervous, however at the end of the day it’s all about having fun.”

Younger sister Georgia said she loved seeing all her friends at Little Athletics.

“I started Little Athletics six years ago and I love being able to see my friends every week,” she said.

“My favourite events are high jump and long jump and I am so excited for the weekend.

“Me and my sister are both good at different events and really try and help each other improve.”

Georgia will compete in the U12 800m and 80m hurdles, while her sister Abbey will compete in the 90m hurdles, long jump and high jump events.

Joshua Freeman, Ryan Mollenhaur, Harvey Sawtell, and Nicole Gunston will also be competing at the state titles.

South Burnett

