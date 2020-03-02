Plucky Qld couple says ‘I doodle-do’ in ‘world-first’ wedding

IT'S the Kentucky fried union that's being touted as a "world first", as a Queensland couple have tied the knot in the first ever KFC wedding.

The peculiar poultry event took place in Highfields, Toowoomba, over the weekend, and saw local couple Kate and Harrison Cann say "I do!" thanks to the fast food company's new official wedding service.

The cake featured a little extra something. Picture: Supplied

The couple, who had their first date two years ago at a KFC, were chosen as the first "c-lucky" couple after their video entry to KFC weddings saw them confess"their love for each other and KFC" set to the theme tune for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

In even a further "twist-er" of events, the 150 guests were unaware of the unusual affair until the day, arriving to be met with personalized chicken buckets, themed officiator, KFC-themed cake, entertainers dressed as Colonel Sanders and a KFC food truck.

No prizes for guessing what was on the menu. Picture: Supplied

"Our family and friends were stunned when they arrived" the new Mr and Mrs Cann revealed.

"Having the Colonel present on our big day took us back to the first meal we shared together."

KFC bucket hats were optional under the dress code. Picture: Supplied

KFC announced its new wedding planning service in September 2019, but has already received nearly 2000 entries from hopeful couples planning to put a "wing on it".

Celebrating the milestone event, KFC CMO Kristi Woolrych added: "We hope it's a day they will remember for the rest of their lives"