LIVE: PM speaks on future restrictions, lockdown review

The Prime Minister will address the nation this afternoon, after a National Cabinet meeting looking at Australia's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and whether more restrictions can be eased.

He will be speaking at 1pm and we'll bring you updates as they come.

PM: 'We're on track'

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is speaking now from Canberra following the national cabinet meeting:

"We're on track, and we're making progress," he said.

"The three-step plan that I outlined several weeks ago is now very much an implementation as you can see from the chart, which we reviewed today that step one is done in all states and territories.

"Moving to step two in most in a few weeks' time in June."