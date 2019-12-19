PM shows no leadership in face of bushfire disaster

A raging bushfire at Peregian Springs this week proves our country is facing a climate emergency. Photo: John McCutcheon

THE raging bushfire that threatened homes and forced yet another evacuation at Peregian Springs this week shows just how abnormally volatile conditions are.

It was the third major blaze in the area in recent months and broke out just one day after Australia experienced its hottest temperatures on record.

While bushfires rage and firefighters exhaust their efforts, our Prime Minister can be nowhere to seen and climate deniers are acting like it's "just weather".

Extreme dry conditions and an unprecedented heatwave are gripping the country, with 69 fires burning across Queensland alone today.

It's undeniable that we are facing a climate emergency, and yet those in power are having to be begged to do something about it.

Former NSW fire and rescue commissioner Greg Mullins this week called on Scott Morrison to do more to lower Australia's carbon emissions. "Now we need some national leadership to bring people together from all sectors to come up with new ideas how we're going to keep communities safe," he said.

But rather than bring communities together in the face of disaster Mr Morrison is holidaying in Hawaii, failing to show up in a critical time.

I don't care that he's on holiday. He works hard, he deserves a break.

But jetting off while the country burns shows a complete lack of leadership and showcases everything that's wrong with our current political leaders. He is absent when his country needs him most.

So Merry Christmas ScoMo, I hope you enjoy your break. But what will you do when you get home?