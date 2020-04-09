Police addressing three people a day on COVID-19 laws

NO FINES YET: People observed at Archers Lookout in Gayndah on April 5. Picture: Facebook

GAYNDAH police have been addressing up to three groups a day concerning social distancing laws.

No fines have been given for breaching the COVID-19 laws so far, with police taking an educational approach according to Senior-Constable Brendan Florance.

“Everyday we’ve been talking to somebody on what they can and can’t do,” Const Florance said.

“We just want to educate people, and curve their behaviour so they can work within the guidelines handed down by the health department.

“Some people aren’t following those rules, but the majority are.”

Police were called to Archers Lookout in Gayndah on April 5, in relation to a party occurring late in the afternoon.

“We were called to a party at the lookout on the weekend, and there were five there at the time.

“They were issued a warning, and told to move on.”

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll holds a infographic explaining social distancing and isolation rules during a press conference at Parliament House in Brisbane, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Const Florance said the police are prepared to give out fines if those in the community are blatantly and repeatedly not following the directions.

“It’ll be done on a case-by-case basis, but if someone has not followed these directives up to three times, they will get infringements.”

QPS have authorised officers to give on the spot fines of $1334 for individuals and $6672 for corporations who fail to abide by the health directions.

As of April 9, there has been 239 public health direction infringement notices given out in Queensland.

“It shows how serious the situation is on this, with the penalty for breaching these laws being quite expensive,” he said.

“So far we’ve addressed up to three groups per day, which includes locals, those from out of town, and itinerant workers.”

The community has been in contact with police regularly to report those who are breaking these social distancing laws.

As cases continue to drop across Queensland, Gayndah police are urging those in the town to continue to follow the guidelines in place.

“We’re flattening the curve, which is awesome, but it still requires people to follow the rules set out by the government.”